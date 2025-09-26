Shane Corn in
What role do APIs play in video streaming app development?
I am starting this discussion for everyone who can answer my query.
3
1315
DevinSoftware Engineer at Snowflake
APIs are kinda like the glue holding everything together in streaming apps. They handle fetching the video metadata, managing user authentication, subscriptions, content recommendations, and connecting with CDNs for actual video delivery.
1
SolidOrcaSoftware Engineer at Netflix
Don’t forget analytics APIs too. Streaming platforms rely heavily on them to track things like engagement, watch time, and churn risk.
1
