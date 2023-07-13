Ashes23 in
Healthcare AI
I'm entering my second year as a product manager in the healthcare space. As I am watching AI blow up, I would love to grow my skills and learn more. Does anyone have any recommendations for classes on AI and/or AI within healthcare?
Dkay14Product Manager
I've heard decent things about this course, I'm also looking to get into the healthcare space and was looking at taking it. https://www.coursera.org/specializations/ai-healthcare
Ashes23Product Manager
Thank you!
