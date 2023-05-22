Adamadam in
Looking for junior computer vision position
I graduated with a master's degree in computer science with a specialization in computer vision. I would appreciate help in finding a junior position in the field.
Currently working in high-tech in another field.
I don't have much to offer, but be sure to check out Levels' job board if you haven't yet: https://www.levels.fyi/jobs/ I've gotten a couple of interviews from companies there.
