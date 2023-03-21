iPodShuffle in
Whelp advice
Unfortunately I graduated during the time where the internship were cancelled(pandemic) and on top of that I made a last minute major(chemistry to Computer Science) change further put the internship experience as zero. So I pretty much dont have a proper interhsip experience. I wanted to ask what tips would you give to make myself to be more "hireable" for software position, such as project to build or courses to take. Thank you.
Build a portfolio of (meaningful) personal projects and contribute to (meaningful) open source ones. Like was said pick an area you really want to shoot for and demonstrate your working knowledge in it
