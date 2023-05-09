izertk in
Interview to JPMorgan Chase
Hey folks
Have a tech interview this week for mobile development position
Do you know that should be prepared for?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Prepare for the languages that are listed in the job description. It can be really team specific, so it's hard to say what you might encounter, but I would expect trivial type questions about some of the languages on the job description. You may also get questions deep diving on your resume and of course, behavioral questions as well, so make sure to prep for all of that.
