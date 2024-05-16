qwertyCoder in
Why do you hate Elon Musk?
It seems like a lot of people hate Elon Musk or at least love seeing him get dunked on. Do you? Why?
Christoph09Security Analyst
He panders to right-wing extremists. He imposes this fantasy of the ability to travel to Mars (not only travel, but colonize). He also wants to push the narrative that 10 billion humans on the planet by 2050 is a "population collapse". In case nobody's paid attention, Mars is and always will be a radioactive wasteland with no atmosphere or life. We can barely manage the 8 billion we currently have. But sure, everyone have more children. The "self driving" chaos is also a hoax. You cannot program a vehicle for every possible real world condition or variable. We do not live in a Costco warehouse. This is not the Tron universe. Use your money to fix planet earth. We're wrecking the ecosystem with our resources and waste.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
lol at the costco reference. I think i get the gist of it though now.
