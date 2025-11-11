Suheb Multani in
What are the most valuable metrics you track when comparing job offers (base salary, equity, growth potential, etc.)?
When you get job offers from different companies, what numbers or factors do you look at to decide which offer is better?
8
4440
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
I’ve started looking at “total risk-adjusted comp” instead of just TC. Base is the only guaranteed part, equity depends on stock performance, and bonuses depend on business health. I also add growth rate, like, if a company’s been giving 8–10% raises year over year, that matters more than a slightly higher base at a stagnant company.
11
linkedoutSoftware Engineer at LinkedIn
Yeah, I always add a few “soft” metrics too. Things like manager quality, scope of work, and WLB. Those don’t show up in the offer letter but can change the real value of a job more than a 10k pay bump. I’ve seen too many people take the highest TC and regret it six months later when they’re working 70-hour weeks.
8
About
Public
Tech
Members
851,567