First freelance job how much should I charge?

I am a computer science student in Berlin, worked for the past two years as a working Student Flutter developer (20h/week). Someone asked me if I want to do a Freelance Gig. It would be as a Flutter developer, 3 Months, nothing crazy just some standard stuff. And my question is how much should I charge for that? I got 20€/h at my last job, should I charge more, and if so how much?

