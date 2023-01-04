Florian in
First freelance job how much should I charge?
Hi,
I am a computer science student in Berlin, worked for the past two years as a working Student Flutter developer (20h/week). Someone asked me if I want to do a Freelance Gig. It would be as a Flutter developer, 3 Months, nothing crazy just some standard stuff. And my question is how much should I charge for that? I got 20€/h at my last job, should I charge more, and if so how much?
ushercakesFrontend Software Engineer
You should just check contractrates.fyi. It's like levels.fyi but for freelancers.
