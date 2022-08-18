Kunalswe in
do first we Had to get HIB visa then apply to US company or first Crack the Interview and then that company will sponsor
do first we Had to get HIB visa then apply to US company or first Crack the Interview and then that company will sponsor you H1B
Depend on company but usually you need to see if a job position even sponsor h1. If you are outside US, there are only few companies will do that for you. Because that process is long and unpredictable( lottery system due to high demand). If job is pure remote, they probably won’t sponsor h1 at all. And you cannot get h1 visa without a company already extended an offer and decided to hire you and successfully in getting the application for you.
Also you have asked this question in different forms many times and people have been answering you. Sop soaking the same question and Google it, you will know how difficult the process is.
