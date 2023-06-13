Career path

Aaron purves in
Hi,
What is some of the best paying postions for the future. Im studying bsc in CS. And HFT interests me as there is big money and its hard.
Howver with the way AI is going would it be better to focus on that sort of stuff where rhe money looks to be huge.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
AI-specialized engineers are making a bit more than engineers with more general skillsets, but overall I don't think the pay is going to be significant enough to make a huge push one way or the other. My advice is to pursue whichever specialization you're more interested in. HFT also pays really well, so you can't really go wrong there, but it's tough work
AzzapxxSoftware Engineer
I think hft looks to be the best option. It pays well and it’s hard, although won’t AI be able to overtake that
