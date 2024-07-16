baker138 in
Data to support continued Job Growth?
I'm new to the industry and am curious if there is any data about if the job market has grown/shrunk over the last few years?
largely concerned about AI. I am a young father supporting a family and have a decent career already but I have always loved the process of coding and am entertained to give it a go as a career
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I imagine there are official sources through like government studies and stuff, but I can say anecdotally, the tech market is huge and will continue to grow. These past couple of years with the layoffs definitely threw things for a loop and the current job market isn't as strong as it once was, but I see no reason it won't pick back up and grow more.
