Tech scene in NYC

How are jobs in NYC and the pay? Is it worth moving from Dallas,TX. I have almost 3 YOE and make 85K. Looking for remote opportunity and higher salary. Thanks
Salaries are higher but so is COL. The increase in salary doesn't offset the COL in most cases except the very top end. I wouldn't consider the move unless it was for 1.5-2x more than your current salary especially with 3 YOE.
Yes i am definitely looking for higher pay. I have seen guys with 1 YOE making more.
