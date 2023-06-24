Certificate collectors - how much do you earn?

The question is mostly targeted at IT professionals holding multiple, 7, 10, 20 certificates, whether it's 12x AWS Certified, all CompTIAs, combinations with multiple cybersec, Cisco, PMP, Scrum etc.





Of course certificate != skill != experience but I would like to know the overview of money/certificate count ratio.





I currently have 3 IT certs: PSM I, Terraform and AWS SAA and earn around $60k.