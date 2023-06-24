kretem45 in
Certificate collectors - how much do you earn?
The question is mostly targeted at IT professionals holding multiple, 7, 10, 20 certificates, whether it's 12x AWS Certified, all CompTIAs, combinations with multiple cybersec, Cisco, PMP, Scrum etc.
Of course certificate != skill != experience but I would like to know the overview of money/certificate count ratio.
I currently have 3 IT certs: PSM I, Terraform and AWS SAA and earn around $60k.
devxxnullSecurity Software Engineer
I have a variety of SANS, AWS, Red Hat, Microsoft, ISC2 certs that are specifically related to work I do. I chose to take these to reinforce concepts or learn new tips/techniques that directly impact solution delivery and security. I don’t make much compared to other professionals, but as a cloud security systems engineer, I’m at about $250k+.
TimSoftware Engineer
Could you share the names of your certifications? I'm about to dive into Cloud Security Engineering, and I'm curious about your skills.
