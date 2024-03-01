Dominicanoyoo in
Customer Success Manager
Have been working at a medium size SaaS company in the customer success team for 2.5 years now. Promoted to customer success manager 8 months ago. Anyone know how the CSM job market is at the moment? Would it be worth shopping around?
ZachAllenBusiness Analyst
I have a few friends in customer success who have been looking for jobs recently, doesn't seem too bad out there. They're getting interviews and calls, but just haven't found the best fit yet. Since you only have 8mo exp as a manager, it might be worth sticking around for a bit just to build your tenure more
