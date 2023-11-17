undertone in
Blue text messages for Android, Apple adding RCS support to iPhone
Update: Android texts will still be green with RCS, only iMessage texts will be blue
Pretty crazy how much power EU regulators have and can force the largest company in the world to do something they'd be diametrically opposed to otherwise.
This will be great though, finally a standard with read receipts, typing indicators, high-quality images and videos. Looking forward to this.
laissezfaireSoftware Engineer
We can finally have proper group chats with Android numbers, instead of ostracizing them to WhatsApp
