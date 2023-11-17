undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Blue text messages for Android, Apple adding RCS support to iPhone

Update: Android texts will still be green with RCS, only iMessage texts will be blue


Pretty crazy how much power EU regulators have and can force the largest company in the world to do something they'd be diametrically opposed to otherwise.


This will be great though, finally a standard with read receipts, typing indicators, high-quality images and videos. Looking forward to this.


https://9to5mac.com/2023/11/16/apple-rcs-coming-to-iphone/

Apple announces that RCS support is coming to iPhone next year - 9to5Mac

Apple announces that RCS support is coming to iPhone next year - 9to5Mac

In a surprising move, Apple has announced today that it will adopt the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard. The...

9to5mac.com
6
3431
Sort by:
laissezfaireSoftware Engineer  
We can finally have proper group chats with Android numbers, instead of ostracizing them to WhatsApp
8

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,506