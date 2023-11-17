Blue text messages for Android, Apple adding RCS support to iPhone

Update: Android texts will still be green with RCS, only iMessage texts will be blue





Pretty crazy how much power EU regulators have and can force the largest company in the world to do something they'd be diametrically opposed to otherwise.





This will be great though, finally a standard with read receipts, typing indicators, high-quality images and videos. Looking forward to this.





https://9to5mac.com/2023/11/16/apple-rcs-coming-to-iphone/