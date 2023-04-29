Batman1 in
Qualcomm layoffs (is it true?) Edit:- maybe untrue commented by a Qualcomm employee)
Is the following news verified?
Qualcomm seems to be hiring aggressively till last week.
https://www.businesstoday.in/tech-today/news/story/qualcomm-to-cut-jobs-chip-manufacturer-to-lay-off-5-staff-say-sources-379381-2023-04-29
chichoDevOps Engineer
Is this true ?
Batman1Hardware Engineer
Even I'm not sure, hence asked in the post itself is it verified or rumour? As Qualcomm seems to be hiring even now
