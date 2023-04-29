Batman1 in  
Hardware Engineer  

Qualcomm layoffs (is it true?) Edit:- maybe untrue commented by a Qualcomm employee)

Is the following news verified?
Qualcomm seems to be hiring aggressively till last week.


Qualcomm to cut jobs; chip manufacturer to lay off 5% staff, say sources

Qualcomm to cut jobs; chip manufacturer to lay off 5% staff, say sources

People aware of the matter claimed that most of the cuts would impact the mobile division of the tech giant. Qualcomm's mobile division will lay off about 20 per cent of its employees, according to the source.

businesstoday.in
6
5319
Sort by:
chichoDevOps Engineer  
Is this true ?
Batman1Hardware Engineer  
Even I'm not sure, hence asked in the post itself is it verified or rumour? As Qualcomm seems to be hiring even now

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,462