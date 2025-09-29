Junior vs student position

Poll

I am a computer engineering student at the Technion, and I have a remaining of 25 point to finish it.

I have experience as a STEP intern at google for 6 months and 2 big projects one in the AI world and a VLSI related one.

Now I want to get back to the industry again, I have two options, first finish the BSc and then go search for a junior position. or extend the BSc into two semester and look for a student position. (The position could be in the software/hardware world I have experience in both and love both equally)

My question is what should I do look now or wait a semester for a job?



