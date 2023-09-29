Bitbaby in
Referral for MSFT Silicon Hardware Roles (Entry Level)
I am interested in the aforementioned and would like to solicit referrals.
I am an international who recently graduated with a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering (Computer Engineering Major) and I have 1 year internship experience from a major semiconductor design and manufacturing multinational.
Thank you, in advance, for your kind consideration.
Have you looked here for any job matches?
https://careers.microsoft.com/v2/global/en/home.html