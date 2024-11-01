New Grad Decisions

Poll

Been very fortunate to have gotten these offers. Read a lot about these companies and how much growth there is for a new grad like me. I am interested in Snap in the long term as I know their L4 promo is doable within 18 months and is an insanely big pay bump compared to DoorDash. But WLB is very very team specific and company future is a mixed bag.





Snap - 130 (base) + 53 (rsu) + 5k (reloc)

DoorDash - 135 (base) + 25 (rsu) + 20k (sign on)