Jigen99 in
Poll
New Grad Decisions
Been very fortunate to have gotten these offers. Read a lot about these companies and how much growth there is for a new grad like me. I am interested in Snap in the long term as I know their L4 promo is doable within 18 months and is an insanely big pay bump compared to DoorDash. But WLB is very very team specific and company future is a mixed bag.
Snap - 130 (base) + 53 (rsu) + 5k (reloc)
DoorDash - 135 (base) + 25 (rsu) + 20k (sign on)
Jigen99
No sign on for Snap.
Bird in hand > bush
Door dash isn’t as doomed as people claim. Many restaurants prefer working with them over Uber