New Grad Decisions

Been very fortunate to have gotten these offers. Read a lot about these companies and how much growth there is for a new grad like me. I am interested in Snap in the long term as I know their L4 promo is doable within 18 months and is an insanely big pay bump compared to DoorDash. But WLB is very very team specific and company future is a mixed bag.


Snap - 130 (base) + 53 (rsu) + 5k (reloc)

DoorDash - 135 (base) + 25 (rsu) + 20k (sign on)

No sign on bonus for Snap? Ask DD to get closer to Snap’s RSU. Then reapply to Snap in 18months as an L4.

Bird in hand > bush

Door dash isn’t as doomed as people claim. Many restaurants prefer working with them over Uber
No sign on for Snap.

