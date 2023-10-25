tomatocode in  
Software Engineer  

Relocating to UK

Hi everyone,

I'm a fullstack SWE with 7y experience, currently living in Switzerland and looking to relocate to London. Considering I need sponsorship, are there any recommended website, tips that I can follow? What would be a good salary? I dont seem to have much luck with my LinkedIn applications.
2
1890
Sort by:
aeiusaSoftware Engineer  
I am in the UK and wish I could relocate to Switzerland. Any reason for the relocation?
1
tomatocodeSoftware Engineer  
I have been in Switzerland for 7 years and I want to move to a bigger city. Sometimes it is too quiet for me.

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482