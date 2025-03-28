19g618l2gwwp1w in
Is there too much bias towards action in tech?
I'm very amazed and intimated by the bias towards action in my current company. 50+ hour work weeks and acting with minimal information seem the norm.
Sometimes it feels inspiring, other times it feels like everyone is in panic mode and some other times it seems hyper competitive.
I feel this may be just a tech thing or limited to CA. Any thoughts on how to survive in this kind of environment?
0
630
About
Public
Tech
Members
734,026