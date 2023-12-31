fishy in
Chevron vs Siemens swe
I have two internship offers, both for SWE. Chevron is in person in houston while siemens is remote. The hourly rate is about the same, but chevron is covering relocation and housing while siemens is not. Should i negotiate for housing or is one career path better?
I used to work at Siemens and as a career path, it’s not bad. It’s also a pretty rewarding place to be at. The cons are that they are a bit slow to adapt and change to newer technologies. With such a huge company, change comes slowly, but ultimately a good place to work. Lots of people there with 10+ years of tenure, some coast, some ambitious ones grow. Unfortunately, I don’t know much about Chevron to make a good comparison.
