How to network in events?
I need to land a job and planning to attend some software meetups. Does showing up random, doing small talk and asking for a reference etc. works? What would be your strategy?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I probably wouldn't ask for a reference right away, but moreso use the opportunity to connect, meet, and chat with other devs. Show interest in what they're building and working on, connect with them on LinkedIn, etc. Unless the meetup/networking event is specifically to help people find jobs, then you could ask right away.
