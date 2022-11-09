MrNiceGuy in
Amazon Hiring Pause
I interviewed for an SDM position at Amazon and made it through the first round with Hiring Manager. I was also given a written evaluation for the following round, which I completed. I had a call with the recruiter to prepare for the next rounds. I was scheduled for the next five rounds of interviews in the coming weeks. Now I've received an email from the recruiter stating that they have a hiring pause and will resume with the remaining rounds once the hiring pause is lifted.
Has anyone else encountered anything similar? Can we rely on them to keep their promises?
I understand that many companies have a hiring freeze between November and December. Is this common in Amazon as well?
3
1292
Sort by:
SolumysProgram Manager
Tbh, I wouldn’t. It only hurts if you stop interviewing and applying. If they call you back, cool. If they don’t, no surprise.
1
MrNiceGuySolution Architect
Agreed. It won't stop me from exploring other opportunities. Just that I am super excited about the role and the company.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,421