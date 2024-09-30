kyakarega in  
Computer Science  

What should I do after bsc for better jobs in India ??

I basically doing bsc with cs in college and after visiting college i get to know most of them have taken this course for nothing now I'm in doubt that will i get any job or i have to do another course for better jobs i want to help my family by high paid jobs can anyone help me please!!!
FunfanSoftware Engineer  
Practice DSA, System Design, Learn Python / Java.

And if you have a couple of years left, make good projects. Not sure if they are a requirement of your curriculum but they will help you a lot.

