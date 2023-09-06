joker101 in
Thoughts on Grammarly “remote first” hybrid approach?
Teams meet 2-4 weeks per quarter in-office. Seems like a lot, how can anyone with a family manage that? That said, salary seems well above average. But the "remote first" policy is phony to me.
MaxSoftware Engineering Manager
They clearly don't respect or trust their employees. The problem with on-site work - especially for that long - is that I'm not just putting in 8 hours, but 24 hours as I can't do ANYthing from my personal life if I have to commute across the country. I can't spend time with friends, go to events, engage in hobbies, go to my gym. I need to hire babysitters and pet sitters. I need to be separated from my children and spouse and other loved ones. 4 weeks per quarter at 24 hours per day taken out of my life is 672 hours per quarter: That's a LOT more than the 520 hours per quarter I'd spend at a local 9 - 5. Fuck that!
11
joker101Software Engineer
Good way of looking at it
