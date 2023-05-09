rsen in
Incoming International Graduate Student-Business Analytics
I am an incoming grad student (MS Business Analytics) from India. I want to understand how to effectively apply for internships and full time opportunities in the US. With recruitments seeing a rapid decline globally, I could really use some tips from you guys.
I am having 6 years of work experience as a BI Engineer (SQL, ETL, and Visualisation) - will this add any weightage to my application?
Any information would be really helpful for me at this point of time.
VicByNatBusiness Development
Your resume will be a big key, making sure you're highlighting your work experience, contributions, skill sets all concisely will all help. Recruiters on average take about 7 seconds to look at your resume before deciding if they should read more of it, so make sure it's organized and all relevant info (like skillset and work experience) are all clearly laid out.
Sure, thank you!
