Incoming International Graduate Student-Business Analytics

I am an incoming grad student (MS Business Analytics) from India. I want to understand how to effectively apply for internships and full time opportunities in the US. With recruitments seeing a rapid decline globally, I could really use some tips from you guys.





I am having 6 years of work experience as a BI Engineer (SQL, ETL, and Visualisation) - will this add any weightage to my application?





Any information would be really helpful for me at this point of time.