productGuru in
Product Manager Offer Evaluation
I am an international student pursuing my masters and I received a full-time offer as a Product Manager from my internship employer (not FAANG) in Boulder, CO, where they’re setting up a hub. Here are the details:
- Base Salary: $110k
- Relocation: $8.5k
- Target Bonus: 10%
- RSUs: $50k over 3 years
Total Comp (Year 1): Around $150k
A little context:
- This is for an international student with 0 YOE, currently pursuing a master’s degree.
- I noticed other interns from different teams at T2 and T1 locations are getting $130k and $140k base, but all other components are the same.
- I haven’t negotiated yet, though I know some interns tried without success.
How does this offer look? Do you think it’s worth trying to negotiate on the base salary, given the lower pay for T3? Any thoughts or advice would be really helpful. Thanks!
20
11126
Sort by:
BeingsimpleData
Take it! There is no downside for new grad. Get some good experience and apply elsewhere
16
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,605