reallifeengineer in  
Software Engineer  

Gap year: Pursue certifications or personal projects

I had to leave my job for 2 main reasons.

  • I was feeling stuck in a mostly IT Operations role which is too focused on one Enterprise PAM product (too niche).
  • I had bad management.


Now I'm finding it difficult to find another job, even less paying ones.

I have a STEM degree.


Would anyone recommend that I take some certifications to show I can develop? I have full-stack experience in both frontend and backend.

