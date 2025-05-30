reallifeengineer in
Gap year: Pursue certifications or personal projects
I had to leave my job for 2 main reasons.
- I was feeling stuck in a mostly IT Operations role which is too focused on one Enterprise PAM product (too niche).
- I had bad management.
Now I'm finding it difficult to find another job, even less paying ones.
I have a STEM degree.
Would anyone recommend that I take some certifications to show I can develop? I have full-stack experience in both frontend and backend.
0
414
About
Public
Tech
Members
765,836