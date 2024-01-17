RoundUp1 in
YouTube to lay off 100 as Google continues reducing headcount
Based on the statement, it seems like these are still continuing layoffs from the plans Google had last year, but still kind of crazy to see it continue happening.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2024/01/17/youtube-to-eliminate-100-employees-as-layoffs-at-google-continue/
Zero327Technical Program Manager
There is a certain kind of leader you don't put or leave as CEO during a downturn. Unfortunately, Pichai is filling out that stereotype to a T.
