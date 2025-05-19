Arm UK Relocation - Resignation policy

Arm company UK relocation policy for international hire says "In the event of such termination within the first twenty four (24) months of Relocation, ARM reserves the right to recover some or all of the Relocation benefit costs from the individual where they have already been provided."

I also heard that if one leaves in second year, they have to pay 50%. I am not sure what components this 50% referring to? Is it only for relocation expenses like visa, shipping etc.. or Relocation RSUs and/or RSU as well? Or even including salary until the time resigned? Also, if for RSU, there would be a tax paid by employee. While giving it back in the above scenario, on needs to pay including tax? Last one, paying this whatever 50%, Is this always a mandate or is there way to avoid paying or request to waive? I need to move back to my native due to medical emergency. Appreciate if anybody can help on the answers/guidance. Many thanks in advance!