Arm UK Relocation - Resignation policy
Arm company UK relocation policy for international hire says "In the event of such termination within the first twenty four (24) months of Relocation, ARM reserves the right to recover some or all of the Relocation benefit costs from the individual where they have already been provided."
I also heard that if one leaves in second year, they have to pay 50%. I am not sure what components this 50% referring to? Is it only for relocation expenses like visa, shipping etc.. or Relocation RSUs and/or RSU as well? Or even including salary until the time resigned? Also, if for RSU, there would be a tax paid by employee. While giving it back in the above scenario, on needs to pay including tax? Last one, paying this whatever 50%, Is this always a mandate or is there way to avoid paying or request to waive? I need to move back to my native due to medical emergency. Appreciate if anybody can help on the answers/guidance. Many thanks in advance!
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer a day ago
From what I’ve seen, Arm’s relocation clawback policy generally applies to actual relocation benefits: things like visa costs, flights, temporary accommodation, and shipping. RSUs are usually governed by their own vesting terms and aren’t typically considered part of the relocation benefit recovery. That said, policies can vary based on how your offer was structured, so it’s best to double-check your contract and ask HR for a written breakdown of what would be subject to repayment if you leave early.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer a day ago
Good point on RSUs. One thing to be aware of is that if you’ve already vested and sold any RSUs, the tax you paid likely wouldn’t be reimbursed if you’re asked to repay the grant value. So it’s worth clarifying whether the clawback refers to the gross value or just unvested portions. Definitely something to get clear documentation on.
