Next stage of career tips

Hello everyone, hope you're doing well.





Was hoping to get some pointers to some next stage of my career/pathways.





Currently I'm at a global tech company, not FAANG but reknown in the country of origin at least. I've been there for nearly 10 months so now I have roughly 4 years of experience in total and my current TC is 120k NZD + 10% in stocks and then on-call extra $$ (which I kinda want to get away from). For my Performanve Review I got a strong rating which "only 5% of the company gets" and there was talks about a promotion to Senior but tenure got in the way of that, classic. I also get constant praise from manager and team for good work, still small points to work on but nothing big which I am working towards. So that rating will increase my pay but doubt it would be substantial.





I currently work in Infra/devops but most of my career I've been a backend engineer, but I also got a Master's this year in AI/ML which I want to move towards working with (higher TC, more interesting). And I've been working the past three years while doing the Master's both full time.





Now my manager told me if I kept up my current performance, I'd become Senior within a year which I think increases base to like 140k ish, maybe more?





Or I try to get into another FAANG like company, even Atlassian or Canva seem to increase my pay substantially but I wonder if it's worth staying in my role just for the Senior title? The higher TC (elsewhere) and difficult job market might make it worth it? Kinda sick of infra and devops, there's no challenge and feels slow without much deep thinking (sure there is some but still).





I think the ML/AI roles internally pay more but not sure, haven't seen any internal job postings of these either but can talk with manager potentially for an interest of that.





Apparently moving to Aus, I'd increase my TC by ~30% within the company but I'm waiting to stay here in NZ until my partner finishes her degree so as keen as I am to move, I'll stay for a year until she's finished.