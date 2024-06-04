bringee in  
Recruiter  

Microsoft lays off 1000+

https://www.businessinsider.com/microsoft-cuts-azure-jobs-cloud-2024-6


Non-Paywalled: https://archive.ph/rDEzm


The layoffs impact Azure for Operators and Mission Engineering teams. Really wasn't expecting to see large scale layoffs like this so soon after the big waves.

Microsoft is laying off hundreds in its Azure cloud business, sources say

Microsoft is laying off hundreds in its Azure cloud business, sources say

Microsoft is laying off hundreds of employees from its Azure cloud-computing business, sources have told Business Insider.

businessinsider.com
17
9384
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer  
This is limited to their 'moonshot' azure division. Sounds like they're calling off all other bets to bet the farm on AI. I wouldn't bet against Satya
10
GunplaMasterSoftware Engineering Manager  
"This broader org was created in 2021 and is called Strategic Missions and Technologies (SMT). It's led by former Azure boss Jason Zander and brings together cutting-edge initiatives such as quantum computing and space alongside its government cloud business." Yep, definitely sounds like full steam ahead on the AI hype train.
10

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,560