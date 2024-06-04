bringee in
Microsoft lays off 1000+
https://www.businessinsider.com/microsoft-cuts-azure-jobs-cloud-2024-6
Non-Paywalled: https://archive.ph/rDEzm
The layoffs impact Azure for Operators and Mission Engineering teams. Really wasn't expecting to see large scale layoffs like this so soon after the big waves.
17
9384
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
This is limited to their 'moonshot' azure division. Sounds like they're calling off all other bets to bet the farm on AI. I wouldn't bet against Satya
10
GunplaMasterSoftware Engineering Manager
"This broader org was created in 2021 and is called Strategic Missions and Technologies (SMT). It's led by former Azure boss Jason Zander and brings together cutting-edge initiatives such as quantum computing and space alongside its government cloud business." Yep, definitely sounds like full steam ahead on the AI hype train.
10
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,560