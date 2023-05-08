19g615l1yptzs0 in
Afraid of going back to grad school for Masters
25M, India. Did my bachelor's in electronics but realised I like ECS more than just electronics. Have 3yoe working as Software Engineer with experience in full stack, Automation in a client facing roles. Now I want to pursue masters but i am scared of the current market trends and the huge loan i ll have to repay if i do it. Any good words/suggestions would help
If you're strongly considering graduate school and you are rather young, I would get it out of the way now. Theoretically, the older one gets, the less likely he or she will pursue graduate school.