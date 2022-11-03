codingiscool in  
Software Engineer  

Bloomberg negotiating

Hey everyone was wondering if its worth negotiating with bloomberg for higher bonus or relocation if have a capital one for Chicago lower Tc but breakdown:

BB: 155 + 17 bonus + 10 relocation

C1: 127 + 7 + 15

one thought is maybe negotiate bonus or relocation especially since in NYC?

Let me know if worth it and if so how I should do it

3
2802
brialliantsmith  
Sorry, a little confused: Are you asking to negotiate even higher on the BB offer because thats the one you want more? I would think you'd want to negotiate C1 since its so much lower.
codingiscool  
trying to negotiate a higher bonus or relocation from BB because cost of living is much higher, want BB more

