Bloomberg negotiating

Hey everyone was wondering if its worth negotiating with bloomberg for higher bonus or relocation if have a capital one for Chicago lower Tc but breakdown:
BB: 155 + 17 bonus + 10 relocation
C1: 127 + 7 + 15
one thought is maybe negotiate bonus or relocation especially since in NYC?
Let me know if worth it and if so how I should do it
brialliantsmithSoftware Engineer
Sorry, a little confused: Are you asking to negotiate even higher on the BB offer because thats the one you want more? I would think you'd want to negotiate C1 since its so much lower.
codingiscoolSoftware Engineer
trying to negotiate a higher bonus or relocation from BB because cost of living is much higher, want BB more
