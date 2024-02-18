Somedddd in
Salaries in Spain
Hi, Would appreciate some help understanding what is a realistic salary expectation in Barcelona/Madrid for a senior software engineer in global companies like Microsoft (level 63) and Amazon (level l5/entry l6), asking since the numbers I'm seeing vary greatly, some sources say around 60k euros and others report much higher numbers around 100k. Thanks
19g618l2hn3clpSoftware Engineer
Interviewed with Datadog last year, their senior range started around 110k EUR base + 25k USD RSUs / year iirc. Does anyone know if SWEs are typically eligible for the Beckham law in Spain?
PRDScriptorProduct Manager
As long as you have not lived in Spain in the past, you qualify for Beckham Law
