Software Engineer  

What should I do?

I have recently started working at Oracle OCI, a recruiter from Salesforce reached out for an opportunity, should I go ahead with the interview?

It’s been only few weeks since I joined Oracle.

Location is same, level is same and compensation should be same.

Don’t have clear idea of the position/responsibilities at Salesforce. But the recruiter has told its identification team.

unknownmemberSoftware Engineer  
Go for Salesforce, get an offer, negotiate to beat your current OCI offer, then decide.
