What should I do?
I have recently started working at Oracle OCI, a recruiter from Salesforce reached out for an opportunity, should I go ahead with the interview?
It’s been only few weeks since I joined Oracle.
Location is same, level is same and compensation should be same.
Don’t have clear idea of the position/responsibilities at Salesforce. But the recruiter has told its identification team.
unknownmemberSoftware Engineer
Go for Salesforce, get an offer, negotiate to beat your current OCI offer, then decide.
