Ilya Sutskever departs from OpenAI

"After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI. The company’s trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous, and I’m confident that OpenAI will build AGI that is both safe and beneficial under the leadership of @sama, @gdb, @miramurati and now, under the excellent research leadership of @merettm. It was an honor and a privilege to have worked together, and I will miss everyone dearly. So long, and thanks for everything. I am excited for what comes next — a project that is very personally meaningful to me about which I will share details in due time."

What is there to add? The entire nature of openai but also false promises of agi in a glorified advanced linguistics chat is amazing.
It's a bit better than companies that added blockchain in their name to do good on the stock market
