Should I go to the SDE2/IC2 level
I have 5+ yeo and I am Sr software engineer at MNC and I am getting offers of SDE2. Should I take it or wait for few more months to try at SDE3. Is there any chance to go at SDE3 at this work experience.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
If the SDE2 offer is at a company you really want to work for, I’d take it. Once you’re in and prove yourself, moving up internally is often faster than waiting for the “perfect” external SDE3 match.
