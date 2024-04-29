producttoro in
Recruiter first 30m call
Hi! Im transitioning into senior product manager roles, and I have some firsts 15-30m first calls w/ recruiters, what can I expect from this calls? And what info should I address in this chance?
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
Use the call to make sure the role is the right fit for you too. I know a lot of people tend to think this recruiter call is a first interview (and it sort of is), but you can also use it as an opportunity to ask about career growth, why the role is open, etc. to help you make a decision too.
