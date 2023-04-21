BrooklynBroke in
New Levels FYI Feature Request
I would like see a monthly trend line or time series graph of how each position's salary has changed month to month, similar to that of looking at a stock price over the year on Google or looking at your credit score over the past 6 months. This trend line should have various parameters to adjust the inputs and easily accessible via mobile and desktop devices.
2
3522
Sort by:
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Thanks for the suggestion, we'll try to work on this. Would the inputs just be job family and location, or would you want company level as well?
8
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Just general position with locations and job family. Anything else is a cherry on top. Also, your site works as good on on my phone as it does on laptop. Kudos to your devs.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,462