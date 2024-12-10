Eric Chu in  
Poll

Apple offer review

PhD + 5+ YOE, got offered a position with the hardware display team:
Level: ICT3, Base: 180k, RSU: $132k (vests over 4 years), Sign on: $35k.

Is this a reasonable offer? Or is it a lowball?

SourceFollowerHardware Engineer  
It's very low but they probably won't budge without competing offers.
intonkuMechanical Engineer  
I have a competing offer from a start up $215k base, $20k sign on, $30k stock (vest over 3 years). So the start ups TC ($245k) is close to Apples first year TC ($248k).

