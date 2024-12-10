Eric Chu in
Apple offer review
PhD + 5+ YOE, got offered a position with the hardware display team:
Level: ICT3, Base: 180k, RSU: $132k (vests over 4 years), Sign on: $35k.
Is this a reasonable offer? Or is it a lowball?
SourceFollowerHardware Engineer
It's very low but they probably won't budge without competing offers.
1
intonkuMechanical Engineer
I have a competing offer from a start up $215k base, $20k sign on, $30k stock (vest over 3 years). So the start ups TC ($245k) is close to Apples first year TC ($248k).
