Evaluate offer

Recently got an offer for SDE 1 (P2) from a fast growing Series C Fintech in NYC. Hybrid role.





Base: 160k

Stocks: 280k vested over a 4 year period with a 1 year cliff

Relocation: 15k





TC: 230k





YOE: 1





Currently working at another Fintech startup, fully onsite at a MCOL location. No state tax. Current TC: 110k