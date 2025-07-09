randomvibecoder in
Evaluate offer
Recently got an offer for SDE 1 (P2) from a fast growing Series C Fintech in NYC. Hybrid role.
Base: 160k
Stocks: 280k vested over a 4 year period with a 1 year cliff
Relocation: 15k
TC: 230k
YOE: 1
Currently working at another Fintech startup, fully onsite at a MCOL location. No state tax. Current TC: 110k
4
565
Sort by:
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon19 hours ago
Congratulations on the offer! I'm sure you've already thought about it a little, but one thing to consider is how you're going from a MCOL to NYC, which means your bump in salary might not go as far as you'd think. The salary heatmap tool on this site is pretty useful for things like this cause there's a cost-of-living adjustment toggle, would recommend doing some research there. https://www.levels.fyi/heatmap/ But also, going from fully onsite to hybrid is nice as is lol. Still a great offer, just wanted to add that disclaimer.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
785,844