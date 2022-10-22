Gibberish in
Should you disclose that you've already resigned?
I resigned recently because I know that my current employer is not where I want to stay, and staying longer would make me unhappy. I'm experienced and I can afford to be voluntarily jobless for a few months, which I look forward to. In some behavioral stories, the topic of leaving the team plays a part and I'm considering not hiding this fact. How might this work against me or in my favor during interviews?
14
2874
Sort by:
14
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,421
If after being at a company for some time, you lack belief in one or more of those and you don't feel that you can dramatically change them through your work, then there is no point in staying there longer.
I recommend writing out your answer to why you left your last job and refining it to be truthful, but a bit vague. If that hurts you with a potential employer, you probably don't want to work there anyway.