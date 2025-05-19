Roshann7 in
Requirements for a 30lpa job
Im a 3rd year engineering student
What are the requirements to get a 30 lpa job
I mean how many languages do i need to learn or one language(java or python) with dsa is enough
3
1208
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer a day ago
Getting a strong internship or leveraging referrals helps a lot. Also, try doing mock interviews to improve your speed and confidence. The key is being consistent with your prep and applying smartly, not just grinding endlessly. You've got time, just stay steady with it.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
759,850