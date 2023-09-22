Change roles

Gibberish007 in  
 

I work as a tech consultant with 11 years of experience. I would like to switch to a Product Manager role. How difficult is it? What kind of preparation I need to do? I am desperately trying to understand what to study. Please help me!
RoundUp1
Technical Program Manager  
Any kind of Project/Product Management course from a high level company could be a good start. For example: https://www.coursera.org/professional-certificates/google-project-management
Gibberish007 
