After the final interview at Apple
A message from HR:
What would be the best time to call you on Monday so I can update you on your final interview for the SDE position?
Is it positive or negative or neutral? I mean, will Apple connect with us on call to discuss if it's a rejection?
zwivonksterSoftware Engineer
I went through 1-2 calls and an 8 hour onsite before having a similar email with a call that ended in a rejection, to which I said an email would have sufficed.
superrootWeb Development (Front-End)
You mean, it could be also a rejection
