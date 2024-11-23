superroot in  
Web Development (Front-End)  

After the final interview at Apple

A message from HR:

What would be the best time to call you on Monday so I can update you on your final interview for the SDE position? 

Is it positive or negative or neutral? I mean, will Apple connect with us on call to discuss if it's a rejection?

7
3173
zwivonkster  
I went through 1-2 calls and an 8 hour onsite before having a similar email with a call that ended in a rejection, to which I said an email would have sufficed.
1
superroot  
You mean, it could be also a rejection

