Manish shah  
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer  

QA salary at Facebook

What is expected QA salary at level 4 &5?

How difficult it is to get promoted at Facebook

iglooSoftware Engineer at Netflix 
Check out these filters: https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Software%20Engineer&search=Facebook%20E5%20Testing Promotion depends on your performance, but you can see some general years of experience by level here: https://levels.fyi/charts.html Also, the first comment on this thread has general expectations for each level at Facebook: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/a38o3u/senior-dev
