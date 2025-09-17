Miyu Tanaka in
AI Up-skilling: Am I Overthinking This?
Feeling the pressure to "upskill in AI." Anyone else feel this way?
I'm thinking of buying a popular Udemy course but I'm worried it's the wrong move.
I found this AI career planner tool (https://l.artics-us.com/lp6) that claims to create a personalized strategy.
Is it smarter to plan first, or just jump into a course? Would love to hear your thoughts.
JohnydoeSoftware Engineering Manager
Have you checked learning roadmap https://roadmap.sh/ai-engineer
2
