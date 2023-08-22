Stuck on Square's team matching process

Hi like a couple post here, I interviewed for square for I think a L5 backend position. Recruiter said I have very positive feedback but the team that was supposed to take me lost their head count so I need to match to a different team. It's been almost 2 months since then, I've been applying to other jobs, but no offers yet. Anyone can shed some light on their process? It does seem they took a lot of postings down from their careers page.